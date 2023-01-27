Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of -0.67. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.