Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Up 193.8% in January

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 193.8% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MAV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 155,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,718. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 51.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 126,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $986,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

