Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Up 193.8% in January

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 193.8% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of MAV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 155,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,718. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (MAV)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.