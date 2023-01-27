Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Shares Up 0.2%

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Pioneer Railcorp Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80.

Pioneer Railcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc, CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Railcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Railcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.