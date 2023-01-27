Piper Sandler Downgrades Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Neutral

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BWB. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

BWB traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 203,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,957. The stock has a market cap of $451.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $71,238.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,031,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after buying an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Recommended Stories

