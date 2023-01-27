Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $83.78 million and $92,530.59 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00200589 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00075135 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,337,444 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

