Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.7 %

PLNT opened at $83.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 99.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $244.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

