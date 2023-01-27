PlatinX Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One PlatinX token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $198,038.01 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00403088 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,556.36 or 0.28293790 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00586041 BTC.

About PlatinX

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.