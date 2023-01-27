Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in January

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Playtech Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PYTCF opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. Playtech has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYTCF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Playtech from GBX 601 ($7.44) to GBX 608 ($7.53) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Playtech from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 630 ($7.80) in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

