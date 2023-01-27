Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Down to $10.31

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $10.02. Playtika shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 61,409 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Playtika to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 130.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,243 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,540,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,362,000 after acquiring an additional 48,943 shares during the last quarter.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

