Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.09.
Pool Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $364.41. 209,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,880. Pool has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pool (POOL)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.