Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.09.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $364.41. 209,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,880. Pool has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

About Pool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 70.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 204.1% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.