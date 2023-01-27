Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.0654 on Major Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.0654 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $154,918.66 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Populous Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

