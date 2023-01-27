Potash Ridge (TSE:PRK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Potash Ridge Co. (TSE:PRK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.07. Potash Ridge shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 430,443 shares changing hands.

Potash Ridge Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07.

About Potash Ridge

Potash Ridge Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties and related projects in the United States and Canada. The company explores for alunite deposits to produce sulphate of potash, sulphuric acid, and alumina. It principal mineral project is the Blawn Mountain project covering an area of approximately 15,403 acres of land located in Beaver County, Utah.

