PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $124.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $127.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.09. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $159.16.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

