PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $149.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Argus from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $127.70 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $159.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

