PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.72

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.72 and traded as high as C$23.21. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$23.03, with a volume of 472,834 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$154.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

