Premia Tops 24 Hour Volume of $213,930.90 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Premia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003885 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $213,930.90 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

