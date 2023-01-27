Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,800 shares, an increase of 854.0% from the December 31st total of 76,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Prenetics Global Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 121,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,854. Prenetics Global has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Prenetics Global will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prenetics Global in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Prenetics Global in the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Prenetics Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

