Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Short Interest Up 262.7% in January

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a growth of 262.7% from the December 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,991.0 days.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PMREF remained flat at C$11.25 during trading hours on Thursday. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$8.84 and a one year high of C$11.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.
See Also
