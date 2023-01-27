PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $83.39

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.39 and traded as high as $93.42. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $91.25, with a volume of 4,779 shares changing hands.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $177.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $83.45.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 31.77%.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $368,131.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,742,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 50.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the third quarter worth $270,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

