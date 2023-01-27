Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 4,480 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. 5,339,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,355,784. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

