Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.14. 1,194,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.