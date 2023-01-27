Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.34. 1,543,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,979. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01.

