Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $784,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $132,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,579. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.