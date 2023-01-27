Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.90. 640,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,561. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

