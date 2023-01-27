Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 244.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,848 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 263,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 134,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.27. 7,288,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,439,615. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

