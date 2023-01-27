Private Portfolio Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,361 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,684. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.45 and its 200 day moving average is $393.15.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

