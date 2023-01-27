Private Portfolio Partners LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
SPEM traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 847,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,892. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $42.76.
