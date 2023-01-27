Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

PG stock opened at $141.15 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.98. The firm has a market cap of $332.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

