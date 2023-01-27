Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,993 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 528,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 166,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 64,392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 519,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 44,409 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.7% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,181,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 568,374 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 1.1 %

ZTO stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.