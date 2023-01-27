Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in KE by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in KE by 84.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 99,385 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in KE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,821,000 after buying an additional 33,919 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,213,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

KE Trading Up 3.0 %

BEKE opened at $18.91 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. On average, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KE

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

