Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($795.65) to €745.00 ($809.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($706.52) to €700.00 ($760.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $683.90 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.98. The company has a market cap of $275.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.4905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.