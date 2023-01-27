Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,169 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,869 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 80.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 20.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

HDFC Bank stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.05. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $71.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

