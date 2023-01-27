Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Citigroup by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,194,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 91,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

C stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

