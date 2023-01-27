Profund Advisors LLC Sells 384 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Up 4.2 %

TEAM stock opened at $158.38 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $352.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $1,276,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,715,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $1,276,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,715,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,510 shares of company stock worth $36,220,776 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.95.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

