Profund Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $104.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average is $95.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $161.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

