Profund Advisors LLC Sells 914 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,460,000 after purchasing an additional 224,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,662,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.12.

BMRN opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.52 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,967,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,718. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

