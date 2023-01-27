ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,960,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.29% of John Wiley & Sons at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WLY stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.98. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 79.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

