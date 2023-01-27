ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,167 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $25,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 352,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after buying an additional 113,631 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

