ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 22,982 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,982 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

