ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

