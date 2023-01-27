ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 43,792 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.86.
ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
