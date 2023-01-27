Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.
Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:PB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.47. 49,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,436. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.
Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3,488.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $227,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
About Prosperity Bancshares
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.
