Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 786,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,049,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics

In other news, Director Aharon Schwartz purchased 110,000 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $156,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Further Reading

