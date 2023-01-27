Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 786,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,049,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.63.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.