Proton (XPR) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $30.22 million and $1.30 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,032,377,713 coins and its circulating supply is 13,968,815,303 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

