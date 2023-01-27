PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Stock Price Up 2.1%

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89.70 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 88.70 ($1.10). Approximately 516,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 854,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.90 ($1.08).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRSR shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 96 ($1.19) price objective on shares of PRS REIT in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PRS REIT from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 95 ($1.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

PRS REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. The stock has a market cap of £483.34 million and a P/E ratio of 401.82.

PRS REIT Announces Dividend

PRS REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. PRS REIT’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

Featured Stories

