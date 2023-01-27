PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Shares Up 1%

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOYGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.5945 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.34.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal.

