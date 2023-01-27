PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in January

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PTAIY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.82. 3,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,723. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.
