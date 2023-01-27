Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the December 31st total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,019. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

