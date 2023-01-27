Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the December 31st total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,019. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.