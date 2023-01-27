Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Reduced by DA Davidson

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.19. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $18.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $18.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.26 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.