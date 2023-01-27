Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Navient in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NAVI opened at $19.27 on Friday. Navient has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 103.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Navient by 112.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 478,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth about $4,611,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Navient by 290.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 330,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

